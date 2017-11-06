JCPS Mobile Registration Bus hits the streets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Winter break is inching closer for area students but it also means a new school year is right around the corner.

Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools say their Mobile Registration Bus will be out and about to get children registered.

Now until Dec. 14, the bus will be making stops at schools and community centers around the county.

Tuesday, the bus will make its stop at George Unseld Early Childhood Education Center on Ilex Avenue in the Newburg neighborhood from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To register on the bus, parents or guardians need to bring a photo ID and another form of identification like a utility bill for example.

Here’s a full list of where the Mobile Registration Bus will be:

Monday, Nov. 6, 4 to 6 p.m.

Maupin Elementary School, 1312 Catalpa Street

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 4 to 6 p.m.

George Unseld Early Childhood Education Center, 5216 Ilex Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 4 to 6 p.m.

Coleridge-Taylor Elementary, 1115 W. Chestnut Street

Thursday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

California Community Center, 1600 St. Catherine Street

Monday, Nov. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Maupin Elementary School, 1312 Catalpa Street

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 4 to 6 p.m.

George Unseld Early Childhood Education Center, 5216 Ilex Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 4 to 6 p.m.

Coleridge-Taylor Elementary, 1115 W. Chestnut Street

Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

California Community Center, 1600 St. Catherine Street

Monday, Nov. 27, 4 to 6 p.m.

Maupin Elementary School, 1312 Catalpa Street

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 4 to 6 p.m.

George Unseld Early Childhood Education Center, 5216 Ilex Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 4 to 6 p.m.

Coleridge-Taylor Elementary, 1115 W. Chestnut Street

Thursday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

California Community Center, 1600 St. Catherine Street

Monday, Dec. 4, 4 to 6 p.m.

Maupin Elementary School, 1312 Catalpa Street

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 4 to 6 p.m.

George Unseld Early Childhood Education Center, 5216 Ilex Avenue

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 4 to 6 p.m.

Coleridge-Taylor Elementary, 1115 W. Chestnut Street

Thursday, Dec. 7, 4 to 6 p.m.

California Community Center, 1600 St. Catherine Street

Tuesday–Thursday, Dec. 12–14, 4 to 6 p.m.

JCPS Parent Assistance Center, Lam Building (4309 Bishop Lane)

