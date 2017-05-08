JCPS 'Million Dollar Kid' writes book on scoring scholarships

Blake Dawson (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – He’s known as the million dollar kid.

He’s a graduate of the Brown School in Louisville who earned more than one million dollars in college scholarships.

Blake Dawson and his father Gregory are showing other students how they can do the same thing with a new book titled, Best College Match: 5 Steps That Earned 1,000,000 in Scholarships.

The pair will host informational sessions to help parents help their kids find funds to pay for college:

May 9, June 6 and June 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3215 Fern Valley Road

May 16 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neighborhood Place – UJIMA at 3610 Bohne Avenue

Orange Coaching Sessions

May 11, May 18 and June 8, June 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Stephen Family Life Center

For more information call 1-844-746-4226 or visit www.bestcollegematch.com

