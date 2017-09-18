Jefferson County Public Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Inside Valley High School, JCPS leader Dr. Marty Pollio presented to the Interim Joint Committee on Education and laid out the district's goals and challenges for the current school year. He also announced what will be the perhaps the district’s largest undertaking, reviewing and improving the current Student Assignment Plan.

The plan was last reviewed and revised in 2007. He said it was initially created to be re-evaluated every 5 to 10 years.

"We can't just say it’s up to us and do nothing, our student assignment plan hasn't been reviewed in 10 years so it is critical for us to put together a community panel of folks that are going to work on this issue for the next 12 to 18 months,” Pollio said.

In front of the Interim Joint Committee on Education, Pollio explained a plan to focus on diversity and choice when reviewing the plan. Some lawmakers questioned that, saying quality should come before all else.

"It doesn't replace quality, quality has to number one, and the way we judge schools and hold schools accountable but that's also not necessarily the focus of the student assignment plan,” Pollio said.

The review plan includes researching similar districts, considering other proposals, such as those from the Mayor and lawmakers and getting input from the community.

"This is not a thing that happens overnight either, we have to make sure that we do our due diligence and really research this properly so that one or two or three years from now we're not coming back with some of the same issues,” Pollio said.

He said they will be updating the board as the review progresses. It is expected to last 12 to 18 months.

