JCPS launches online Bus Finder tool

Over the past few weeks, JCPS bus drivers were asked to fill out a five-question survey and return it to Teamsters Local Union No. 783. (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jefferson County Public Schools are making sure parents are ready for the first day of classes on August 16.

JCPS launched its Bus Finder feature on the district’s website Monday.

More than 70,000 travel to and from school buses each day in JCPS.

The Bus Finder will help parents and students locate bus information and provides up to three stop locations near a student’s pick up and drop off address.

It also includes information on the bus depots.

For more information on Bus Finder, click here.

To view the school calendar, click here.

Mobile Bus Registration

© 2017 WHAS-TV