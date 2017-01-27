WHAS
JCPS: Iroquois HS homecoming dance canceled

WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 5:39 PM. EST January 27, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Jefferson County Public schools said the homecoming dance at Iroquois High School is canceled.

The dance was called off following two separate fights in the School's parking lot after dismissal Friday afternoon, Jan. 27.

School officials say 10 students were involved in the fight and will face discipline.

LMPD cited one teen for disorderly conduct and trespassing.
 

