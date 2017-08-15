JCPS interim superintendent using 'laser like focus' as school year begins

Dr. Marty Pollio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Dr. Marty Pollio is focused on the job at hand.

He added a whiteboard to the superintendent’s office so he can see the vision daily.

The words “laser like focus” is even written on the board. And goal number one – to improve the culture and climate in Jefferson County Public Schools.

Dr. Pollio inherited a decline in morale and says it’s his job to improve it and make JCPS passionate again.

He says he’d put himself up against anyone about being passionate and committed to success.

Dr. Pollio is passionate about a school district he’s been part of for more than 20 years with backgrounds as a teacher at Shawnee High and more recently as Doss High principal.

At 46, he says being an insider gives him a connectedness that outside candidates won’t have and he hopes the interim job becomes permanent.

He acts more like a superintendent that an acting one – deciding not to play it safe but taking on the tough decisions saying the district needs leadership now.

Dr. Pollio has also started video updates to keep everyone informed and holding bi-weekly news conferences giving reporters a chance to ask any questions ensuring the district has nothing to hide.

He earned his doctorate degree from the University of Louisville in educational leadership.

The books in Dr. Pollio’s office are all about leading including some of his dissertation from U of L published in one of them.

Dr. Marty Pollio explains his "laser like focus" mission to WHAS11's Rachel Platt.

Each experience has shaped him, including his undergraduate degree from Indiana University where he served as a student manager for the men’s basketball team under Coach Bob Knight.

You learn what not to do but also traits to emulate like Coach Knight’s “laser focus”, focusing on very few things and be good instead of focusing on many things and being average.

Dr. Pollio’s office reflects what motivates, focuses and grounds him.

He and his wife are the proud parents of a JCPS student – a daughter entering 7th grade this year. It’s another reason for him to be passionate about JCPS’s success.

Dr. Pollio already feels a whole lot of people are rooting for him.

It would be the first time in a long time someone from the inside got the job and some say it’s about time.

