WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

JCPS interim superintendent to announce plans

JCPS interim superintendent to announce plans

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 6:33 AM. EDT July 03, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--We are expecting to get our first look at the plans JCPS' acting Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio has for the district.

His first news conference set for 10 a.m. July 3.

Dr. Pollio has worked with the district for 20 years.

He was the principal at Doss High School.

In his role as interim superintendent, Dr. Pollio says he wants to be visible in local schools while improving the climate and culture district-wide.

Dr. Pollio's contract will pay him on a per day basis for the time that he serves as interim superintendent.

Should the long term job be awarded to someone else, he will return to his current role as principal at Doss.

 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories