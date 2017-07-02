JCPS interim superintendent to announce plans

Marty Pollio (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--We are expecting to get our first look at the plans JCPS' acting Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio has for the district.

His first news conference set for 10 a.m. July 3.

Dr. Pollio has worked with the district for 20 years.

He was the principal at Doss High School.

In his role as interim superintendent, Dr. Pollio says he wants to be visible in local schools while improving the climate and culture district-wide.

Dr. Pollio's contract will pay him on a per day basis for the time that he serves as interim superintendent.

Should the long term job be awarded to someone else, he will return to his current role as principal at Doss.

