JCPS Board members call special meeting to address Head Start corrective plan

Jefferson County Public Schools

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Jefferson County Public School Board members have now called a special meeting to talk about a corrective plan for the preschool program known as Head Start.

This meeting comes after WHAS11’s iTeam report last week highlighted a report on Head Start that detailed troubling incidents and allegations.

The report listed preschool children being grabbed and verbally threatened by adults in charge.

Seven employees have already been fired and district leaders have till the end of the month to present their plan to correct the Head Start issues.

The special board meeting is Tuesday at 4:30 at the district offices at VanHoose Education Center.

© 2017 WHAS-TV