JCPS Board likely to pick interim superintendent Tuesday

Jefferson County Public Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jefferson County Public Schools could have an interim superintendent by Tuesday night, officials say.

The Jefferson County Board of Education will hold a special meeting that could lead to the hiring of a “new employee.”

This is the sixth special meeting of the board since Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens announced her plans to resign.

Hargens’ last day with the district is July 1.

