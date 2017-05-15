WHAS
JCPS Board likely to pick interim superintendent Tuesday

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 9:23 PM. EDT May 15, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jefferson County Public Schools could have an interim superintendent by Tuesday night, officials say.

The Jefferson County Board of Education will hold a special meeting that could lead to the hiring of a “new employee.”

This is the sixth special meeting of the board since Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens announced her plans to resign.

Hargens’ last day with the district is July 1. 

