JCPS board considers handheld metal detectors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education will be briefed Tuesday evening on handheld metal detectors.

The presentation is in response to the board’s request for more information about the viability of equipping schools with the wand-style metal detectors.

Board members started eyeing ways to tighten security after a number of weapons were found on students and brought onto school property. This school year to date, there have been 11 incidents including one involving an airsoft pistol and another with a look-alike gun.

Ahead of tonight's meeting, District 5 school board representative Linda Duncan told WHAS11 she was eager for the presentation, adding that she hoped to learn more about how the equipment would be used, how much it would cost, and how effective the tools have been in other school districts.

“I’m very concerned and I want to be sure that we don’t wait for things to happen,” said Duncan. “We need to finalize this as quickly as we can and get these tools into the hands of our staff as soon as we can because the forces are out there. They’re frightening forces for our kids and schools and we want to do the best we can, whatever that is, to reduce those fears.”

Four local attorneys wrote a letter to JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens in September, advocating walk-through metal detectors at JCPS middle and high schools. The letter was in response to the volume of weapons being brought into Louisville's public schools.

“The only reason there hasn’t been an incident yet is so far the children have ratted on each other which is not something you can count on,” said Shannon Fauver, one of the attorneys who helped pen the letter.

Fauver suggested handheld metal detectors would be a poor solution for JCPS because the implementation would be “inherently biased.”

“You need to protect every child and if you’re only picking kids you think are problems that doesn’t do anything,” Fauver said. “You have to either screen everybody or not bother.”

During the work session Tuesday evening Dr. Michael Raisor, JCPS Chief Operations Officer, is expected to give the board an overview of safety measures already in place and discuss the feasibility of purchasing metal detector wands for each school. A JCPS spokesperson said the presentation would not be a formal recommendation, but instead an informational session to educate board members as they consider ways to tighten security at the district’s schools.

