JCPS begins search for interim superintendent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Jefferson County Board of Education has begun the process of finding an interim superintendent that will replace Dr. Donna Hargens.

The Board said the goal is to have an interim superintendent in place before July 1 to work with Dr. Hargens to ensure a smooth transition.

After an interim superintendent is named, the process will begin to search for a new superintendent.

The Board struck and agreement with Hargens in early April that calls for her to exit as the head of the district at the end of the current school year, effective July 1.

