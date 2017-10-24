JCPS begins screening committee process in superintendent search

Over the past few weeks, JCPS bus drivers were asked to fill out a five-question survey and return it to Teamsters Local Union No. 783. (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As the search continues for a new superintendent for Jefferson County Public Schools, a 7-member screening committee is being formed to make recommendations to the Board of Education.

Students in the district were sent home with the ballot on Tuesday.

Parents are asked to vote for one of the candidates on the ballot and have them return it to their child’s school.

Kentucky state law requires the district to create the screening committed and that one member be a minority parent.

The ten names were randomly drawn from nominations made by school principals.

All ballots must be returned to schools no later than Oct. 30.

© 2017 WHAS-TV