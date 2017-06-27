JCPS approves Males of Color Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new all-boys middle school is coming to Jefferson County Public Schools.

During a packed school board meeting Tuesday night, members voted to green light several million dollars to build what is called the Males of Color Academy – a school that will teach with the view of African-American life and history as well as other cultures.

Speakers in attendance said it’s the most support they had seen for any topic at a JCPS meeting in years and many supported the new school.

The board ultimately voted 6-1 in favor of the Males of Color Academy.

A total of 25 people gave their comments on the school and almost every single one said the school would be a positive addition to JCPS.

Many speakers talked about the creation of opportunities and the fact that the model were using now is not working for young men of color. Towards the end of the meeting, Board President Chris Brady shared some reservation.

He brought up Maupin, which was an innovative elementary school and Brady said the district failed the school and he did not want to see the same thing happen in this new school.

This was Dr. Donna Hargens’ last board meeting as superintendent. She pledged her support for the new school as did Dr. Marty Polio, who will fill her spot as interim.

He said this will be a focus when he takes the leadership role.

