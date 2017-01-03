JCPS application period closes Friday

(Photo: Thinkstock / Getty Images, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – There is less than a week left for parents to fill out applications to get their children into preferred Jefferson County Public Schools program.

The registration and application period of the 2016-17 school year closes Friday.

After that, families can continue to apply but the odds of getting into their first choice schools are much smaller.

Students who plan to attend their resides middle school or high school do not need to fill out an application although they do need to register if they are entering a JCPS school for the first time.