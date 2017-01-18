IU's geology department plans new name, course offerings

Iu_snow.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana University's geology department is planning a name-change and new curriculum in response to students' growing interest in majors with a clearer career path.

The Department of Geological Sciences would become the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences under a proposal awaiting approval of IU's Office of the Provost and IU's trustees.

The name-change would coincide with department curriculum changes under review that would start in the fall semester.

Those changes would add new introductory courses focusing on Earth materials, Earth's processes and its climate to give students a better idea of the science being done in the department and a clearer sense of career options.

IU-Bloomington Provost Lauren Robel tells The Herald-Times (http://bit.ly/2k0THPc ) students have been gravitating toward majors offering a more defined career path since the Great Recession.

