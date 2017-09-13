The faux bedroom on a mock display at Douglas County High School. (Photo: Nelson Garcia, KUSA)

KUSA - Kids are smart – and if you’re a parent, that means you need to educate yourself more than ever, especially when it comes to making sure they aren’t abusing drugs or alcohol.

That’s the goal of Addiction is Real Denver, which is inspired by a program with the same name based out of St. Louis. It uses a mock bedroom exhibit to teach parents about how kids are hiding drugs in plain sight – and what to look for to make sure they can have an important conversation with their child.

This bedroom will be on display Thursday night at Douglas County High School.

Now at this point, you might be saying to yourself: “thanks for teaching kids how to hide their drugs, 9NEWS.”

We asked Allison Strawn, a school nurse consultant for the Douglas County School District, why an exhibit like this doesn’t do that at all.

Foremost, if kids are using drugs, they already know how to hide them, and there are plenty of other resources on the internet that will tell them how to do just that. So, this exhibit (and this story) is meant for parents to level the playing field, to help ensure they have the same knowledge as their kids.

“A lot of the stuff that we have here is stuff that parents have already found in kids’ rooms, that kids have stated they have used and done in their rooms, that our administration has seen in backpacks and clothing, or student resource officers have told us about,” she said.

Strawn says she hopes the mock bedroom opens up parents’ eyes to what to look for, about how the most inauspicious things could signal a cause for concern, especially if their child is starting to get more withdrawn or struggling in school.

Parents can find additional resources at a Douglas County Substance Use Resource Fair Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Douglas County High School. Admission is free and the Castle Rock Police Department will also be holding a Drug Take Back Event.

These sliders are a look at the exhibit and what’s hidden inside. Move the arrow to see where, exactly, some of the drugs are hidden -- and scroll down for an explanation.

Bed

Can’t see it? Click here: http://bit.ly/2xyDaIS

Trash Can

This one might be in obvious, but Strawn says to make sure that if you have concerns, to check your kids' trash can to see exactly what's inside.

Backpack

Underneath the carpet

Inside the pillow

Inside the Xbox controller

Those look like normal batteries, but if you unscrew the top, they're actually containers that could contain pills.

Bedside Table

Can’t see it? Click here: http://bit.ly/2xZSKcK

Inside the alarm clock

If you lift the battery cover on the alarm clock, you'll find a stash inside.

Drug use in plain sight

Teens are mixing Skittles, soda and cough syrup to make "Sizzurp."

Inside of the drawers

Clothes

Can’t see it? Click here: http://bit.ly/2h30N1O

Inside the hat

Inside of the pockets

Sewn into a sweatshirt

In plain sight

Evidence of drug use is written on this tank top.

Dresser

Can’t see it? Click here: http://bit.ly/2h30N1O

Inside the shaving cream

Open up this can of shaving cream and you'll find evidence of drug use inside.

Inside a hair brush, contacts case

If you unscrew the top of the hair brush and open up the contacts case, you'll find a space to stash drugs.

Inside the batteries

These batteries also unscrew to reveal a secret compartment.

Inside the bra (no, really)

Common items could mean something else

Strawn says the shoelaces could be used as tourniquets and tea light candles are associated with heroin use.

Desk

Can’t see it? Click here: http://bit.ly/2wXI2Xr

A power strip that's not a power strip

This power strip is not a power strip, but rather has a secret compartment. It's not actually plugged into anything.

This container isn't a container

It's actually a grinder

The teddy bear

This teddy bear has more than just fluff inside.

The Pringles can

Unscrew the bottom of this Pringles can and you'll find a place to put drugs.

The mouse

This mouse also doubles as a scale.

The Sharpie

Behind the bear

TV Stand

Can’t see it? Click here: http://bit.ly/2wXI2Xr

The Glade bottle

Unscrew the bottom and you'll find a secret compartment.

More than a fidget spinner

This could also double as a bottle opener

Not just a candle

Inside the books

Behind the books

Inside the Sharpie

The top of the Xbox

Resources

The University of Colorado has the following list of resources about talking to your teen about drugs and alcohol: http://bit.ly/2eVGSB4

Rise Above Colorado: http://bit.ly/2x256Dv

A list of Colorado drug and alcohol teen programs: http://bit.ly/2wXRKcl

Tips on talking to your teens about drugs and alcohol from Denver Health: http://bit.ly/2jp9Kqy

