How do Kentucky schools stack up?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The national website Niche, a company that collects data on neighborhoods and schools, has released its 2017 rankings of public schools in Kentucky, and two local schools are at the top of the list.



Anchorage Independent School is ranked the number one best public elementary school in Kentucky, and Dupont Manual is the number one public high school in the state.

Three Oldham County public elementary schools made the top 25 -- Goshen at Hillcrest, Camden Station and Kenwood Station.

The only JCPS elementary school ranked in the top 25 was the Brown School

If you'd like to see where your child's school ranked click here.

