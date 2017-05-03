Greater Clark County Schools to lose valedictorian system

Graduation (Photo: WHAS11)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Graduation has long been the celebration of students finishing their high school careers, and for many years at Greater Clark County Schools, it was also the time when one student would be honored as the top of his or her class - valedictorian.

"Val-Sal has been a tradition in our country, and anytime you're going to walk away from a tradition, it's always a difficult thing," Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Andy Melin said.

Tuesday evening, the GCCS board voted 5-2 in favor of doing away with the valedictorian title, replacing it with a laude system, where high-achieving students would be honored as either summa cum laude, magna cum laude or cum laude based on their GPAs.

"West Clark, to my knowledge, uses the laude system and so does New Albany-Floyd, if I'm not mistaken," Melin said. "We certainly weren't being a pioneer, not just in the country, but certainly not even in our own region."

According to Melin, the change has been in discussion for years now, with a committee, formed with parents, students, and school staff, researching this decision. Their results indicated that a change needed to be made to the valedictorian system.

"They're competing against that very high standard, and you don't have that handful of students competing for a title at the end of the year," Melin said.

Melin believes the change will help encourage students to take classes like chorus or art, which may be weighted less than advanced placement courses and thus be more undesirable for students trying to become class valedictorian.

"The arts are very important, and we don't want students to have to sacrifice their passion and interest in the arts for a grade," he said. "Those kids deserve to have significant recognition because they have accomplished something out of a class of 500 seniors that is pretty exceptional.”

The laude system will begin in 2020. It will also change the way student commencement speakers are selected, with laude students voting on a summa cum laude student to represent them.

