Good school attendance could mean steak for dinner

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Thirty-six lucky JCPS students and teachers will be treated to a free steak dinner for two in September, all they have to do is show up for school!

Thanks to a partnership with JCPS and Texas Roadhouse, each month students and teachers with perfect attendance at a JCPS priority school will be entered to win the steak dinner.

“Often our priority schools are the schools that we face the most challenge with when it comes to attendance. As we all know.. attendance is so important when it comes to school success and achievement within our schools,” Marty Pollio, JCPS interim superintendent, said.

One teacher and one student will be chosen from each priority school every month.

