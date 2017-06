LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The Courier-Journal is reporting former JCPS Superintendent Ernest Grayson has died.

Grayson was the first superintendent of the merged city-county system.

His tenure included overseeing the beginning of federal court-ordered busing for desegregation in 1975.

Ernest Grayson was 91 years old.

© 2017 WHAS-TV