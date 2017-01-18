Manual HS teacher receives ExCEL Award

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Semi gets stuck in Highlands due to E. Parkway project
-
NAPD officer accused of excessive force
-
Insurance approves local boy's therapy
-
Calls for investigation into Wicker death
-
Local family still waiting for answers
-
National Winnie the Pooh Day
-
Gov. Bevin makes new appointments to UofL trustees
-
Pollution meeting to address odor issues
-
Is the NBA bringing a team to Louisville?
More Stories
-
Trump's HHS pick, Tom Price, says it's 'not our…Jan 18, 2017, 2:35 p.m.
-
Tracking more rain and mild temperatures!Jan 18, 2017, 4:37 p.m.
-
Deputies arrest wedding photographer after failing…Jan 18, 2017, 4:37 p.m.