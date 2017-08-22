WHAS
'Dream Express' seeking book donations

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:50 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A unique library is asking for books to help benefit local children.

The Dream Express is a mobile library started by Bullitt Lick Middle School’s curriculum coach Lynette Ward and her husband.

They bring the Dream Express to various events in Bullitt and Jefferson County school events and let kids pick out books for free.

If you would like to donate books, contact DreamExpressBooks@gmail.com

