Crosby celebrates accomplishments despite bullying allegations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As the school year is coming to a close, a JCPS middle school held a big celebration.

Students, staff, parents and the community came out to celebrate positive things happening at Crosby Middle School.

The school has recently been in the headlines for alleged bullying incidents, some of which were captured on camera.

The group gathered at Douglass Hills Park to hold the rally and focus on the school’s accomplishments.

“This school, I 100 percent support – everything about it. I really hate that we’ve got this terrible target on our back because they don’t deserve it. The kids don’t deserve it, the teachers, the families, the staff – no one deserves it. The people are here because they want to be here,” a parent said.

Despite the bullying allegations, teachers say those images are far from what actually happens behind school walls.

