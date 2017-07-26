CAP prepares to offer clothing for students heading back to class

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- If you need some help clothing your child for school this year, the clothing blitz is about to begin with CAP, the Clothing Assistance program.

It starts Monday, July 31, and lasts through Saturday, Aug. 5.

Each student can receive a uniform shirt, pair of uniform pants, underwear, socks and a belt.

It's being held at 319 South 15th Street behind Central High School. If you need to sign up for the program call 485-7450. You can also call that same number and volunteer to help.

