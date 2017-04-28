Board of education to hold special meeting

Jefferson County Board of Education (Photo: jefferson.kyschools.us/)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The chair of the board of education is calling a special meeting on Sunday at the PNC plaza building on West Jefferson Street.

On the agenda are discussions that could lead to the appointment of an individual employee.

Other matters may also be taken up. Portions of the meeting will be closed to the public.

This meeting comes on the heels of an agreement between superintendent Donna Hargans and the district over her departure.

