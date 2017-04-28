WHAS
Board of education to hold special meeting

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 11:51 AM. EDT April 28, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The chair of the board of education is calling a special meeting on Sunday at the PNC plaza building on West Jefferson Street.

On the agenda are discussions that could lead to the appointment of an individual employee.

Other matters may also be taken up. Portions of the meeting will be closed to the public.

This meeting comes on the heels of an agreement between superintendent Donna Hargans and the district over her departure.

