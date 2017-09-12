Bellarmine signs statement of support for DACA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- More than 600 college president across the nation have signed a statement of support for the DACA program including six in Kentucky. Presidents from IU, WKU, and interim president Greg Postel from U of L have signed that statement in support, and this morning, Bellarmine University joined the list.
The President, Dr. Susan Donovan, sent out a statement saying Bellarmine University is called to "advocate for the education and welfare of those who cannot speak for themselves."
You can read the full national statement here.
