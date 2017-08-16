Back to school for JCPS students, Dr. Pollio

First day of school for JCPS 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The yellow buses rolled down the road Wednesday morning, stopping in front of the school building to let out a stream of children. It was a familiar sight after a summer hiatus.

It's the first day of school for Jefferson County Public Schools and students at Central High School were greeted by a new face outside their school doors, Dr. Marty Pollio.

For Pollio, who has worked in JCPS for 20 years, this year is his first as the JCPS interim superintendent, the highest educator in Kentucky's largest school district. Pollio started his term in July, taking over for the previous superintendent Donna Hargens.

"All too often in recent years, we've been a collection of schools that are in the same district, and we have to be a school district," Pollio said.

In his mission to create a unified district, Pollio is making his rounds. He visited eight different schools on the first day of class, and he said he plans on making classroom visits common during his tenure.

"Making sure I stay connected to the schools, the teachers, the school community is so important to me," he said. "Each school has its own personality and is driven by the school community itself, but also we have a common purpose as a district and across 155 schools."

It isn't just Pollio who is excited for the new school year. Many students at Central are ready to get started, with some seniors already looking ahead to May.

"I'm really excited. I'm ready to get my scholarships in and get to college after graduation," Jae, a senior at Central, said. "I'm just excited to start the school year this year."

Pollio said he has received a lot of support from JCPS as he starts his first school year as interim superintendent - now it's his job to return the favor.

"It's really my job and I'm the one that's challenged to make sure I support everyone in schools," he said.

© 2017 WHAS-TV