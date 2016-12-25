After veto, Bevin creates college scholarship program

Governor Matt Bevin announced on Friday, June 17, the UofL Board of Trustees will be reorganized and President James Ramsey will be stepping down.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has created a scholarship program for Kentucky high school students after vetoing a similar proposal earlier this year.

Media outlets report the governor signed an executive order this week that will pay the tuition for Kentucky high school graduates seeking two-year degrees in one of five fields. The state legislature earlier had passed a law offering community college scholarships to all Kentucky high school graduates. But Bevin vetoed that proposal, opting to create his own program.

Bevin's program will offer scholarships to students seeking degrees in health care, transportation and logistics, advanced manufacturing, business services and information technology and construction. The legislature set aside $15.7 million for the program. Bevin classified those fields as "high demand workforce sectors" and said they could change over time.