Abramson will be Executive in Residence at Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Jerry Abramson will be joining Bellarmine University as an Executive in Residence starting next week. Abramson is President Obama’s Director of Intergovernmental affairs, previously served as Kentucky’s lieutenant governor and was Louisville’s longest-serving mayor.

Abramson will teach courses on leadership and civics and be available as a guest lecturer in other classes, according to Bellarmine.

He is expected to develop and direct a new institute for local government leadership. This institute will train elected local government officials from across the nation, including city council presidents and officials serving large urban counties.

Seminars for elected officials will take place on Bellarmine’s campus. Abramson will work with organizations and draw from his own contact network to organize the seminars.

For Abramson previously served as an executive in residence in 2011, before he was elected lieutenant governor.

“I’m excited to return to Louisville and be back on a college campus, working directly with young people,” said Abramson. “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience in local, state and federal government to Bellarmine’s students, and helping local governments across the nation innovate and better serve their communities through a new institute that I’m developing.”

