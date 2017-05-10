5 University of Louisville students earn Fulbright Awards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The University of Louisville says five of its students have been awarded Fulbright Awards.



Destinations for the students will be Malaysia, Germany, Switzerland and Colombia.



The students receiving the 2017-2018 Fulbright Awards are Jeremy Ball of Manchester; Dzemila Bilanovic of Louisville; Hannah Touchton of Ashland; Hung Ryan Vuong of New Albany, Indiana; and Logan Zechella of Alexandria.



UofL says it had 15 Fulbright winners last year, breaking its own record of 14 in a single year, set in 2010 and 2011. In the last decade, UofL has on three occasions been named as one of the nation's top producers of Fulbright winners by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

