Vatican official visits Ky. school ahead of solar eclipse

The sun is seen partially covered by the moon on Easter Island, 3700 km off the Chilean coast in the Pacific Ocean, on July 11, 2010. A total solar eclipse began its 11,000 kilometer (6,800 mile) arc over the Pacific Sunday. (Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images, 2010 AFP)

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Catholic school in western Kentucky received a special visit from a Vatican official who is in town to view the solar eclipse.

The Kentucky New Era reports Vatican Observatory Director Guy Consolmagno visited the school at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hopkinsville on Friday. Consolmagno is in town to view Monday's solar eclipse and to give a presentation at the church on Sunday night

The tiny western Kentucky town is the point of greatest eclipse and is expected to draw thousands of people to watch the event on Monday. That includes Consolmagno, who conducts astronomical studies for the Vatican and says he has never witnessed a total solar eclipse.

Church member Oscar Nicanor told the newspaper never thought he would ever meet anyone from the Vatican.

© 2017 Associated Press