Vatican official visits Ky. school ahead of solar eclipse

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Catholic school in western Kentucky received a special visit from a Vatican official who is in town to view the solar eclipse.
The Kentucky New Era reports Vatican Observatory Director Guy Consolmagno visited the school at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hopkinsville on Friday. Consolmagno is in town to view Monday's solar eclipse and to give a presentation at the church on Sunday night
The tiny western Kentucky town is the point of greatest eclipse and is expected to draw thousands of people to watch the event on Monday. That includes Consolmagno, who conducts astronomical studies for the Vatican and says he has never witnessed a total solar eclipse.
Church member Oscar Nicanor told the newspaper never thought he would ever meet anyone from the Vatican.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs