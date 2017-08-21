'Total Eclipse' captures hearts in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Dozens in downtown Louisville took the opportunity to take some time off and watch America’s Total Eclipse from Jefferson Square Park.

"Oh I just thought it was wonderful, I waited for this and waited for this,” Ann Abney said.

"A once in a lifetime experience,” Nancey Hansen said.

"This one I'm here and I'll remember it for the rest of my life,” Barry Mattingly said.

On the steps of Metro Hall, employees sang along to Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’.

Inside the square others joined them and while the lyrics were familiar, the site was brand new to most.

Mattingly said, "I didn't know what to expect, I've never seen a solar eclipse this was my first one."

Mattingly prepared for the eclipse by getting to the park hours before it started. He said, "Staked out my position, haven’t moved".



He said he arrived early knowing the park would be packed with professionals. Many of the businesses surrounding Jefferson Square Park allowed their employees to take some time off and watch the eclipse, and many people said sharing it with their friends was the best part.

"That kind of completed the experience to share it with all of your friends. And the whole community here came out,” Mattingly said.

Metro Corrections Officers shared glasses to check out the view ad take a moment out of their day to take it all in.

"It was much more than I expected,” Abney said.

Abney said she watched the eclipse for her children, who she said didn't get the chance to see it.

"Hopefully I'll be around for the next one but you never know,” Abney said.

"This is incredible,” Hansen said. "The change in the temperature and the breeze- the wind started picking up a little bit. It was even a different color a little bit."

There was a noticeable difference in Jefferson Square Park, where our camera caught the change that lasted about ten minutes.



"It was like before a thunderstorm when the temperature goes down and the lighting goes down, that’s kind of the way it was,” Mattingly explained.

Louisville’s “totality” only lasted about two and half minutes, but those who watched call it a memory that will last a lifetime.

© 2017 WHAS-TV