Stores already restocking shelves in Hopkinsville eclipse zone

Eclipseville is the name Hopkinsville has adopted due to the town being one of the best areas in the nation to see the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Monday it'll all be over. In just a little more than a blink of the eye (and hopefully your eyes will be covered with solar glasses!).

The Great American Eclipse is coming and at the Casey Jones Distillery Farm in Hopkinsville, Kentucky Friday night, the bluegrass bands were hopping.

The owner of the farm, Peg Hays, told me she believes close an extra 70-thousand people are in Hopkinsville already. She says the supermarket and gas stations have already had to restock empty shelves a couple of times with more shipments coming in. Locals have been storing up like a snowstorm was approaching.

In Downtown Hopkinsville, streets are blocked off for weekend music festivals to entertain visitors.

Hays is expecting 800 people on her farm, with some spaces still available.

She believes traffic will become an issue on Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning.

She advises that you get gas before you get near Hopkinsville. Just in case. See you from the Eclipse Zone!

