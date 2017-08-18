Stores already restocking shelves in Hopkinsville eclipse zone

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Verify: What are safe, alternative ways to view the eclipse?
-
Reviewing Spaghetti Junction
-
Beloved cashier checking out after 25 year career
-
Civil suit names Caraway & Gerstle's
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Man riding utility vehicle killed in crash
-
Brandenburg, Ky. Confederate monument will not be removed
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
More Stories
-
Louisville woman injured during Charlottesville protestsAug 18, 2017, 10:43 p.m.
-
Stores already restocking shelves in Hopkinsville…Aug 18, 2017, 10:52 p.m.
-
E-cigs, hookah to be added to Louisville smoke-free…Aug 18, 2017, 6:54 p.m.