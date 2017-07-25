(Photo: eclipsesoundscapes.org)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Along with the visual changes of the solar eclipse, there are also environmental changes that you can hear.

When the sky goes dark in the middle of the day, the environment itself, as well as the creatures which inhabit it, change their behavior.

According to NASA, when the moon is directly in front of the sun, animals change their behavior because they think it is nighttime. The animals that are awake during the day go quiet (birds, squirrels, cows, etc.) and nocturnal animals can wake up (crickets often begin to chirp during totality.)

With the upcoming solar eclipse, many scientists as well as sociologists, birders, and naturalists are interested in the environmental changes that will occur.

If you are interested in the sounds of the eclipse, you can join The Eclipse Soundscapes project. The project will use a specially designed app so you can record sounds throughout the eclipse on August 21, 2017. The sounds you record will be shared with the whole project and give all of the members the opportunity to hear the sounds of the solar eclipse.

Not only will this project allow scientists to research the environmental effects of a solar eclipse, it will also allow those who are visually impaired to experience the celestial event as well.

