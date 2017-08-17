Places in Kentuckiana to see the ‘'Great American Eclipse''

(Photo: Ig0rZh/ThinkStock)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Great American Eclipse is happening on Monday and if you are not sure where you are going to be viewing it, WHAS11 is “on your side” with great local locations to view this spectacular event.

12-4 p.m.

PNC Achievement Center in Beckley Creek Park

Park staff and the Louisville Astronomical Society will be here for an eclipse viewing party

3000 Freys Hill rd

Root Cellar/ Picnic Grove

Bernheim is hosting a party for the duration of the eclipse where visitors can safely observe the eclipse, engage in solar-themed activities, enjoy homemade sun tea, and more.

at 1 p.m.

View the solar eclipse in the in-field and learn about an undefeated thoroughbred named Eclipse.

12-3 p.m.

Come see the eclipse at 4th Street Live. Cornhole and other backyard games can be played during this viewing party.

2-4 p.m.

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company

1121 East Washington Street

Louisville, KY 40206

On the third-floor observation deck at Copper & Kings take in the solar eclipse with cocktails and special free "eclipse viewing glasses" to safely view the eclipse of the sun.

Kentucky Science Center

1-3 p.m.

Come to the center on Main St. between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. (with an emphasis on 2:26 p.m.) for fun and viewing devices, including a solar telescope from the Louisville Astronomical Society.

12:59-3:51 p.m.

4201 Grant Line Rd

New Albany, IN 47150

The IU Southeast School of Natural Science and the Campus Activites Board is throwing a watch party called Throwing Shade. The party will be held throughout the duration of the eclipse (12:59 p.m. to 3:51 p.m.) on Aug. 21 at McCullough Plaza. Maximum totality is expected at 2:27 p.m.

12:30-4 p.m.



201 W. Riverside Drive

Clarksville, IN 47129

Join Dale Brown, a naturalist, as we safely observe the partial solar eclipse that reaches 96% coverage at 2:27 p.m. EDT with a variety of resources.

12:30-4 p.m.

12500 State Road 62

Charlestown, IN 47111

Come out and spend time with others who are keeping a close eye on the sky. Eclipse Glasses will be provided.

2-3 p.m.

2221 Clifty Drive

Madison, IN 47520

Jefferson

Meet the park Naturalist near the fire ring at Clifty Inn and enjoy the eclipse as it happens.

