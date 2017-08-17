Places in Kentuckiana to see the ‘'Great American Eclipse''

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Great American Eclipse is happening on Monday and if you are not sure where you are going to be viewing it, WHAS11 is “on your side” with great local locations to view this spectacular event.
Parklands Eclipse Party
12-4 p.m.
PNC Achievement Center in Beckley Creek Park
EP “Tom” Sawyer Park
Park staff and the Louisville Astronomical Society will be here for an eclipse viewing party
3000 Freys Hill rd
Root Cellar/ Picnic Grove
Bernheim Forest
Bernheim is hosting a party for the duration of the eclipse where visitors can safely observe the eclipse, engage in solar-themed activities, enjoy homemade sun tea, and more.
Derby Museum
at 1 p.m.
View the solar eclipse in the in-field and learn about an undefeated thoroughbred named Eclipse.
4th St Live
12-3 p.m.
Come see the eclipse at 4th Street Live. Cornhole and other backyard games can be played during this viewing party.
Copper & Kings
2-4 p.m.
Copper & Kings American Brandy Company
1121 East Washington Street
Louisville, KY 40206
On the third-floor observation deck at Copper & Kings take in the solar eclipse with cocktails and special free "eclipse viewing glasses" to safely view the eclipse of the sun.
1-3 p.m.
Come to the center on Main St. between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. (with an emphasis on 2:26 p.m.) for fun and viewing devices, including a solar telescope from the Louisville Astronomical Society.
IU Southeast
12:59-3:51 p.m.
4201 Grant Line Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
The IU Southeast School of Natural Science and the Campus Activites Board is throwing a watch party called Throwing Shade. The party will be held throughout the duration of the eclipse (12:59 p.m. to 3:51 p.m.) on Aug. 21 at McCullough Plaza. Maximum totality is expected at 2:27 p.m.
Falls of the Ohio
12:30-4 p.m.
201 W. Riverside Drive
Clarksville, IN 47129
Join Dale Brown, a naturalist, as we safely observe the partial solar eclipse that reaches 96% coverage at 2:27 p.m. EDT with a variety of resources.
Charlestown State Park
12:30-4 p.m.
12500 State Road 62
Charlestown, IN 47111
Come out and spend time with others who are keeping a close eye on the sky. Eclipse Glasses will be provided.
Clifty Falls State Park (Madison)
2-3 p.m.
2221 Clifty Drive
Madison, IN 47520
Jefferson
Meet the park Naturalist near the fire ring at Clifty Inn and enjoy the eclipse as it happens.
