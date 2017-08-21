People come from far and wide for total solar eclipse

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Tens of thousands of people descended on Hopkinsville, Kentucky to experience the 2017 total solar eclipse.

Many traveled from out of state, but some came from even further.

John and Sophie Fita came all the way from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. A total solar eclipse has been a bucket list item for John for some time, and Sophie was happy to help her husband cross it off:





John & Sophia came all the way from Kitchener, Ontario to see the eclipse. Here's what they thought: pic.twitter.com/zFsJWPW1wZ — WHAS11 News (@WHAS11) August 21, 2017

While John was able to cross this off his bucket list, Shane and Ginny Simmons of Tyler, Texas compared the total solar eclipse to other popular bucket list events, like the Super Bowl. Here's how they say the eclipse stacks up:





Shane & Ginny came all the way from Tyler, TX for the #SolarEclipse. They said it was better than the Super Bowl--here's why: pic.twitter.com/J50Ez12XVm — WHAS11 News (@WHAS11) August 21, 2017

And then there's 14-year-old Dylan, a Boy Scout from New Milford, Connecticut who came to Hopkinsville with his dad to achieve something with a little help from Mother Nature:

Dylan, 14, of New Milford, CT, came to Hopkinsville to witness the #SolarEclipse and earn a coveted @boyscouts badge pic.twitter.com/7KOLGqgQCY — WHAS11 News (@WHAS11) August 21, 2017

Dylan got his badge, and the rest of us down here in Hopkinsville got a show we won't soon forget.

