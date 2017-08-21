NASA talks about the solar eclipse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WUSA Breaking News 2
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
Eclipse Day in Eclipseville
-
Protecting your eyes & camera for the eclipse
-
Are welding glasses safe to view the eclipse?
-
The Vault: Past eclipses in Kentuckiana
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Verify: What are safe, alternative ways to view the eclipse?
-
Don't burn your retinas while looking at eclipse
More Stories
-
Historic eclipse turns day into night across the USAug 21, 2017, 9:33 a.m.
-
Eclipse Day crowd (mostly) filled with joyful enthusiasmAug 21, 2017, 12:07 p.m.
-
The Vault: Past eclipses in KentuckianaAug 20, 2017, 10:30 p.m.