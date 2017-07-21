Kentucky State Parks offering events for solar eclipse

(Photo: WFMY News 2/TEGNA)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky State Parks will be participating in the August 21 solar eclipse with fun and educational events during July and August.

Some parks have astronomy experts scheduled to give talks about the eclipse. Kenlake State Resort Park will kick off the events July 28 with “The Star Geezer" Mark Steven Williams. Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park will host University of Louisville Astronomy Professor Benne Holwerda for a presentation the weekend before the eclipse.

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park is hosting an eclipse beach party while Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site will offer guests a view from ancient mounds and Native American demonstrations.

Event and parking fees will be charged at some parks for this special event. For a complete listing of parks and eclipse events, visit parks.ky.gov/eclipse.More eclipse information is available at www.kentuckytourism.com/eclipse/.

Most park lodges and campgrounds are full for the weekend of August 18-21, but there may be some openings. Park information is available at www.parks.ky.gov

The Kentucky State Parks also want guests to be safe during the eclipse. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for viewing this event. According to NASA, four manufacturers have certified that their eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard for such products: Rainbow Symphony, American Paper Optics, Thousand Oaks Optical, and TSE 17.

All pools and lake swimming areas will be closed during the dark period of the eclipse at Kentucky State Parks.

© 2017 WHAS-TV