JCPS will let students view eclipse

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- If you haven't heard, there is an event called the "Great American Eclipse" happening in just a few weeks.

And JCPS is giving students the chance to watch it.

Students will be able to have an excused absence for the day if parents fill out an educational enhancement opportunity form and send it to the school by August 16, the first day of school.

Right now, JCPS is trying to work out a plan on whether afternoon dismissal will be delayed because of the eclipse. The district will be communicating with parents, students and employees once that plan is finalized.

And remember if you are looking for glasses to wear while you watch the eclipse. There are five approved manufacturers for the eclipse glasses.

You just need to make sure this standard code, ISO 123122, is listed on the inside of the frames.

