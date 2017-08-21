JCPS students take in eclipse history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It's historical, it's rare, it's a phenomenon, there are so many words to describe the total solar eclipse but what does it all mean to a first grader?

Eclipse Day 2017 for some Lowe Elementary first grade students in Louisville involves some Oreos, popsicle sticks and tons of whole lot of oohs and ahhs.

Disha Salla, a first-grade student tells us, "I saw the sun and it was orange and then I saw a little black spot."

Ms. Andrea Downing's first-grade class has been preparing for this day since school started.

One Eclipse activity included some Oreos which made so many students like Salla happy as she details, "I like putting them on a stick and then we got to put the moon in front of the sun and then Ms. Downing said after that we could eat them!"

JCPS has some special eclipse rules and regulations in place. Everyone participating in outdoor activities must have a permission slip signed on Eclipse Day.

Parents who choose to watch the spectacle with their child, filled out an educational enhancement form so their student's absence is excused.

For Salla, she and so many of her peers received the best lesson of all, learning that takes you outside of the classroom walls.

"It was a school by school decision within JCPS as far as what classes would go outside to view the eclipse or would choose to stay inside and watch the live stream via NASA but it was a lot of preparation and planning to execute a day so many say they will never forget.

