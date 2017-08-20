Excitement builds as Great American Eclipse nears

Thousands descend upon Hopkinsville, Kentucky, a site popular to view 100 percent totality during the Aug. 21 Great American Eclipse.

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After months of preparation, the country is just under 24 hours until the Great American Eclipse.

Thousands from across the country are expected to visit the area which now has dubbed themselves, “Eclipseville.”

The last time a total solar eclipse was visible in the state of Kentucky was August 1869.

The longest totality is 2 minutes and 40 seconds and will happen near Cerulean, Kentucky, about 16 miles northwest of Hopkinsville.

Our WHAS11 Eclipse Squad spent Sunday checking out the sights of "Eclipseville".

DOUG PROFFITT IS REPORTING LIVE AT CASEY JONES DISTILLERY CAMP SITE in Hopkinsville KY Posted by WHAS11 News on Sunday, August 20, 2017

DOUG PROFFITT REPORTING LIVE FROM HOPKINSVILLE ECLIPSE PARTY DOWNTOWN Posted by WHAS11 News on Sunday, August 20, 2017

Crowds growing & enjoying the taste of the #Eclipse @ Casey Jones moonshine distillery. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/hTnKYO1w6P — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) August 20, 2017

© 2017 WHAS-TV