Excitement builds as Great American Eclipse nears

Crowds begin to fill Hopkinsville as eclipse nears

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 8:15 PM. EDT August 20, 2017

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After months of preparation, the country is just under 24 hours until the Great American Eclipse.

Thousands from across the country are expected to visit the area which now has dubbed themselves, “Eclipseville.”

The last time a total solar eclipse was visible in the state of Kentucky was August 1869. 

The longest totality is 2 minutes and 40 seconds and will happen near Cerulean, Kentucky, about 16 miles northwest of Hopkinsville.

Our WHAS11 Eclipse Squad spent Sunday checking out the sights of "Eclipseville".

 

 

 

 

 

 

