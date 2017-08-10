Here's the exact time the eclipse will be over your city

Total Solar Eclipse. (Photo: Allexxandar, This content is subject to copyright.)

Millions of eyes will be watching the sky as the treat of a total solar eclipse of the sun happens Aug. 21.

Even if you aren't in the path of totality, you will still get a show to remember.

Although Kentuckiana isn't in its direct path, we will still be able to experience the celestial moment.

In the Louisville area, we will see 95.75% of the sun covered during the eclipse. Take a trip southwest of here, Hopkinsville, and you will have a better view with 100% of the sun blocked.

NASA has created a fantastic interactive map that lets you zoom into different parts of the country to find out -- down to a tenth of a second -- when the eclipse will begin, when you'll see totality (the moment the moon moves completely in front of the sun) and when the eclipse will end.

Here is a sampling of times in Kentucky:

Louisville

Start of partial eclipse: 12:59:23.6 PM

Maximum eclipse: 2:27:41.8 PM

End of partial eclipse: 3:51:55.5 PM

Elizabethtown

Start of partial eclipse: 12:59:27.0 PM

Maximum eclipse: 2:28:11.4 PM

End of partial eclipse: 3:52:45.2 PM

Shelbyville

Start of partial eclipse: 1:00:32.0 PM

Maximum eclipse: 2:28:47.5 PM

End of partial eclipse: 3:52:47.2 PM

Bardstown

Start of partial eclipse: 1:00:15.9 PM

Maximum eclipse: 2:28:51.8 PM

End of partial eclipse: 3:53:10.2 PM

La Grange

Start of partial eclipse: 1:00:9.0 PM

Maximum eclipse: 2:28:51.17.2 PM

End of partial eclipse: 3:52:15.1 PM

Here is a sampling of times in Indiana:

Clarksville

Start of partial eclipse: 12:59:23.4 PM

Maximum eclipse: 2:27:40.4 PM

End of partial eclipse: 3:51:53.2 PM

New Albany

Start of partial eclipse: 12:59:15.6 PM

Maximum eclipse: 2:27:33.8 PM

End of partial eclipse: 3:51:49.0 PM

New Salisbury

Start of partial eclipse: 12:58:39.3 PM

Maximum eclipse: 2:26:58.6 PM

End of partial eclipse: 3:51:21.0 PM

Borden

Start of partial eclipse: 12:58:52.3 PM

Maximum eclipse: 2:27:03.3 PM

End of partial eclipse: 3:51:16.8 PM

Charlestown

Start of partial eclipse: 12:59:29.8 PM

Maximum eclipse: 2:27:38.8 PM

End of partial eclipse: 3:51:44.1 PM

