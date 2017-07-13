Emergency planning for large crowds viewing solar eclipse

Photo Credit: Juergen Faelchle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky emergency management spoke in Frankfort about the upcoming total solar eclipse on August 21.



The path of the eclipse will span about 98.6 miles across the Commonwealth of Kentucky, but the greatest viewing spot will be in Hopkinsville. Because of this, the town is expecting a huge and unusual population surge.

In fact, emergency management officials estimate half a million people will travel to the Bluegrass for the eclipse.

Emergency management is planning for every possible emergency that could affect a fun and safe visit.



Make sure to tune into WHAS11 for continuing coverage of the solar eclipse on August 21.

© 2017 WHAS-TV