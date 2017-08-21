Eclipse Day crowd (mostly) filled with joyful enthusiasm

Nine-year-old Adi, viewing the eclipse from Hopkinsville, says she is not excited to see the eclipse. (Photo: WHAS11)

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- For some, this is the moment of a lifetime, while for others it’s a chore.

In a farm field outside of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, crowds are assembling for what’s being called the point of max eclipse. But while most are thrilled at the opportunity we met someone unimpressed. You read that right, unimpressed.

So we dug and dug to find the silver lining with one eclipse goer while learning about the optimism from others with a few more years of experience on this big rock we call earth.

Nine-year-old Adi Baldwin drove here with a group of family friends. The trip from Frankfort, Kentucky took a few hours.

So what is Adi looking forward to today?

“No clue,” she answered.

Then Adi admitted, “I really didn’t want to come. My parents made me.”

She’s on the opposite end of the spectrum, both in excitement and experience, from a group of Texans we met including Jim Jones who passed up a trip to Scotland in order to take in the eclipse.

“Never seen a total eclipse and really love astronomy,” Jones said. “So, I'm a real science geek.”

Others who traveled with Adi, including Laura Flowers, was beaming with excitement.

"Well, it’s a once in a lifetime experience,” she said. “Hard to pass up so close.”

Fonda McWilliams explained why the group just couldn’t stay home today.

"The difference between 95 percent and 100 percent is like night and day,” said Fonda.

Back to Adi, we wondered whether she might still come around, is there any chance the excitement will win over her youthful skepticism?

Does she think that someday she’ll look back and think that this was one of the coolest things she’s ever seen?

Her answer, “No, because I can just look it up on YouTube.”

After the eclipse, we intend to get back to Adi to see if maybe, just maybe, experiencing the eclipse will win her over.

