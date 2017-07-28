DIY eclipse viewing: how to make a pinhole projector

The safest way to directly view the solar eclipse is to use the NASA certified solar glasses, but there are some projects you can make at home to view it as well!
They’re called pin hole projectors and there are many different ways to make them. Here's one way you can safely view the solar eclipse at home!
Materials:
Cardboard tube/cereal box
Aluminum foil
White paper
Scissors
Tape
Thumb tack
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs