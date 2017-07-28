WHAS
DIY eclipse viewing: how to make a pinhole projector

DIY: view the upcoming solar eclipse safely

Laney Johnson , WHAS 1:51 PM. EDT July 28, 2017

The safest way to directly view the solar eclipse is to use the NASA certified solar glasses, but there are some projects you can make at home to view it as well!

They’re called pin hole projectors and there are many different ways to make them. Here's one way you can safely view the solar eclipse at home!

Materials:
Cardboard tube/cereal box
Aluminum foil
White paper
Scissors
Tape
Thumb tack 

WHAS

Effects of the Solar Eclipse: Shadow Bands

WHAS

Sounds of the Eclipse

