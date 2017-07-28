DIY eclipse viewing: how to make a pinhole projector

The safest way to directly view the solar eclipse is to use the NASA certified solar glasses, but there are some projects you can make at home to view it as well!

They’re called pin hole projectors and there are many different ways to make them. Here's one way you can safely view the solar eclipse at home!

Materials:

Cardboard tube/cereal box

Aluminum foil

White paper

Scissors

Tape

Thumb tack

