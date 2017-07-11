A solar eclipse explained
On Aug. 21 we will see the first solar eclipse in the U.S. since 1979. Our graphic explains exactly what one is, shows it's path and some how-to viewing tips. By Ramon Padilla, Karl Gelles, Dann Miller, Walbert Castillo, Janet Loehrke and Sara Wise, USA T
WUSA 1:11 PM. EDT July 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Vets seeing increase in dog flu cases locally
-
$1.2M in improvements coming to riverfront in Indiana
-
New Albany residents express public housing concerns
-
Rand Paul hosts health care roundtable
-
9 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $19 - The Deal Guy
-
First Alert StormTeam: Tuesday Outlook
-
Group looks to turn old boxing gym to rec center
-
Man arraigned in DUI, murder
-
San Antonio mother claims sunscreen burned daughter
More Stories
-
Offered Russian aid to 'incriminate Hillary,' Donald…Jul 11, 2017, 11:33 a.m.
-
Ky. woman, fiancé charged in underage sex caseJul 11, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
-
VP Mike Pence to visit Lexington, Ky.Jul 11, 2017, 10:32 a.m.