A checklist as eclipse day approaches

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Hundreds stand up to racism, bigotry in Louisville rallies
-
The Vault: The nostalgia of the Ky. State Fair
-
New apps put police and parents on alert
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
LMPD dog overdoses during search
-
Mayor asks for review of public art
-
Kentucky Confederate statue vandalized
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
Woman breaks swim records at 92
More Stories
-
Scattered AM showers clearing this afternoonFeb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
The nostalgia of the Kentucky State FairAug 13, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
-
Louisville unites against hatred, violenceAug 13, 2017, 7:21 p.m.