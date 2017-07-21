3 things you need to know before next month's historic eclipse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - We're exactly one month away from the solar event of the century in the United States, the first total solar eclipse in 99 years.

"It's really exciting and important to talk about it with your children, how exciting and rare this event is," said David Allison with the Denver Nature & Science Museum.

It will be seen from coast to coast with 98% of the eclipse visible in the Queen City.

"The shadow of the moon will first touch land over in Oregon around 10:30 their local time, and over about a 90 minute period, it's going to cross the U.S. in this beautiful path and leave land near Charleston," said Amber Porter, PhD at Clemson University.

But the Carolinas will have some of the best and last views in the country and there are three things to know of the spectacular show in the sky.

1. Make sure you are properly equipped

You will need special eclipse glasses to protect your eyes. Sunglasses won't work and staring at the sun without them will hurt your eyes.

They're as cheap as ten dollars at local retailers and online but get them now because they are on back order at some places.

If you're using a camera or telescope, make sure it has a solar filter to record the cosmic phenomenon.

Looking through a telescope without a solar filter could permanently damage your eyesight.

2. Be in the right place at the right time

Charlotte will have a nearly perfect view but the further south you travel, the better.

Columbia, SC will see totality at 2:43 p.m. ET and Charleston will get the last view of the eclipse with totality starting at 2:46 p.m. ET.

3. Make plans now

Hotels across Columbia and Charleston have been booked for months!

There are several viewing parties across the Carolinas, many require reservations or tickets and they're going fast.

While totality of the Solar Eclipse only lasts a few minutes, it will takes several hours for the moon to cover the sun that starts around 1 p.m.

© 2017 WCNC.COM