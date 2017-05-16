Earthquake reported just west of Bardwell, KY

Bardwell, KY - Early Tuesday morning, the USGS reported an earthquake in western Kentucky.
According to the USGS website, the earthquake was a magnitude 3.2 at a depth of 9.1km (29,855.643ft).
More info on this earthquake:
Location: 36.873°N 89.122°W
Origin Time: 2017-05-16 10:21:52.240 UTC
Number of Stations: 72
Number of Phases: 80
Minimum Distance: 30km
Travel Time Residual: .22s
Azimuthal Gap: 40°
Information provided by the USGS.
