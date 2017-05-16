Earthquake reported just west of Bardwell, KY

(Photo: WHAS/AP)

Bardwell, KY - Early Tuesday morning, the USGS reported an earthquake in western Kentucky.

According to the USGS website, the earthquake was a magnitude 3.2 at a depth of 9.1km (29,855.643ft).

Did you feel it? You are encouraged to report it to the USGS by clicking here.

More info on this earthquake:

Location: 36.873°N 89.122°W

Origin Time: 2017-05-16 10:21:52.240 UTC

Number of Stations: 72

Number of Phases: 80

Minimum Distance: 30km

Travel Time Residual: .22s

Azimuthal Gap: 40°

Information provided by the USGS.

